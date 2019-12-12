‘Raisin’ to the occasion

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upon entering Chateau Maria apartments in Cooke Town, the aroma of plum cakes wafts through the space, a quick reminder that Christmas is approaching. Home baker Michelle Gafoor, who has been making and selling plum cakes for 12 years, is particularly busy with bulk orders. “We make 300 kg of cake every year,” says 49-year-old Gafoor, pointing out that orders are usually placed in November. “The ingredients are sourced from regular suppliers, and I start soaking the fruits in rum in August,” says Gafoor, adding that one kg of cake costs `1,400 and will be available till December 22.

In the same part of town, home baker Lorraine Correia, 61, bakes plum cakes only for those who ‘genuinely’ can’t bake at home, like seniors. The traditional recipe that Correia follows comprises flour, eggs, sugar, milk, butter and soaked fruits. “The dough is beaten with the hand, which is what gives the cake an authentic flavour,” says Correia, who sells one kg of plum cake at `900.

Austin Tellis grew up watching his mother preparing Christmas delicacies, one of the reasons he started selling Christmas cakes two years ago. Called Tellis Kitchen, he caters during the weekends owing to his day job as an associate at an MNC. Though they serve other Mangalurean dishes, plum cakes are made specially for Christmas. “Preparing Christmas cake feels awesome. The sun dried fruits and nuts are soaked well in advance about three months in rum, whiskey or juices extracts. We start baking the cake in the first week of December. Once the baking is done, the rum is poured onto the cake to give that moist feeling which enhances the taste over time,” says the 35-year old Hongasandra resident, who sells a kg of plum cake at `1,175, orders for which are taken till December 10. A 750 ml bottle of red grape wine

is also available for `300.

Sweet treats

You can also check out these iconic bakeries in the city:

Thomsons Bakers and Confectioners, Cox Town:

The 57-year-old bakery founded by CI Thomas and his wife, follows traditional English plum cake recipe and cakes are baked in wood-fired ovens. In December, they sell more than 6,000 kg of plum cakes.

Thom’s Bakery, Frazer Town: Known for plum cakes, this bakery, which was extaslished in 1969, is a perfect place for all your sweet cravings. This pocket-friendly outlet can be a wise choice for gifting plum cakes in bulk for friends and relatives.

Fatima Bakery, Richmond Town: An old-school bakery, started in 1957, that is famous for home-made sweet delicacies, such as plum cakes, breads, cream cakes and muffins. One kg plum of cake costs `630.