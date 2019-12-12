Home Cities Bengaluru

Rehab centres catch them young and tackle addiction

Karnataka has received Rs 12.07 crore as central assistance in the last three years under the Prevention of Alcoholism and Substance (Drugs) Abuse scheme.

Published: 12th December 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka with 36 Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Addicts (IRCAs), the third highest number in the country, is poised well to tackle drug and alcohol addiction among children and adolescents, which has seen a sharp increase across India.

Replying to an unstarred question, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Rattan Lal Kataria said on Tuesday that as many as 40 lakh children and adolescents across India use opioids and 30 lakh are addicted to alcohol in India, according to the data of a 2018 national survey on substance use.

According to doctors, police and counsellors, the situation is so serious that about 20,000 schools and college children across Karnataka are addicted to alcohol, tobacco and drugs.

“There is a shocking rise in the number of youngsters being taken to rehabs. Almost all de-addiction centres are full. It is a warning sign and the government and nodal agencies must wake up and take swift action to stop Karnataka from going the Punjab way,” said Dr Mahesh Gowda, Consultant Psychiatrist, Spandana Nursing and Rehabilitation Centre.  

After alcohol and tobacco, the dangerous enemy now is cannabis, say experts. “It is the first step to getting into the world of synthetic drugs,” a senior police officer said.

“Teenagers are the most affected. During counselling, we found that cannabis is available so easily that they order it like they are ordering pizza,” explained Dr Prasanthi Nattala, Additional Professor, Department of Nursing and Nursing Consultant to the Centre for Addiction Medicine, Nimhans, who is leading an awareness programme to bust the myths about cannabis. “Many of them Google search and think cannabis helps in creativity and is good for health. We are debunking such myths by giving them facts,” she said.

“There has definitely been a tremendous increase in young adolescents getting addicted to drugs,” Dr Prasanthi said. Nimhans recently started a Substance Abuse-Free Existence (SAFE) clinic at its well-being centre in BTM Layout to spread awareness among students. It presents videos to educate students on implications about usage of cannabis. The clinic has seen children, as young as 12 years old, she said.
A police officer, who did not wish to be named, said the situation was so bad that police across the state -- mostly in Bengaluru and tier-two cities -- have started marking new supply hotspots and are continuously cracking down on cannabis suppliers.

