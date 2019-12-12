Start the holiday season with some fun

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the holiday season around the corner, Kloh offers offbeat activities that are must-try. Kloh is a social platform to discover unique local experiences, tournaments, group classes and connect with those who share same commonpassion.



* Mafia: Kloh brings an interactive game of MAFIA. Spend Friday night solving a unique murder mystery. This game is suitable for adults and requires no prior experience.



* Pottery Making: The experience by Kloh is for everyone with an inclination towards creativity and love for art. Those who want to adorn their house, office, garden or for those who just want to explore it just as a hobby. Pottery is a proven stress-buster and that’s one more reason to join.



* Horse Riding: Open to people of all ages looking to learn, this is the perfect experience by Kloh to hit up if you’re looking to try horse riding. It’s also a super budget-friendly way to try out riding.



* Wine Diaries: Kloh hosts wine diaries and nearly 410 acres of vineyards await you at the Grover Zampa plantation, at the foothills of Nandi Hills that can make a fun road trip out of. Following will be lunch and grape stomping session to end with.



* Shooting: Kloh brings the ideal to kick start your interest in the rifle shooting. Skill and thrill come together in this sport.

All the events will be held in different places from December 13. Visit www.kloh.in to know more.