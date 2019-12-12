Home Cities Bengaluru

Start the holiday season with some fun

Kloh is a social platform to discover unique local experiences, tournaments, group classes and connect with those who share same commonpassion.

Published: 12th December 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the holiday season around the corner, Kloh offers offbeat activities that are must-try. Kloh is a social platform to discover unique local experiences, tournaments, group classes and connect with those who share same commonpassion.

* Mafia: Kloh brings an interactive game of MAFIA. Spend Friday night solving a unique murder mystery. This game is suitable for adults and requires no prior experience.

* Pottery Making: The experience by Kloh is for everyone with an inclination towards creativity and love for art. Those who want to adorn their house, office, garden or for those who just want to explore it just as a hobby. Pottery is a proven stress-buster and that’s one more reason to join.

* Horse Riding: Open to people of all ages looking to learn, this is the perfect experience by Kloh to hit up if you’re looking to try horse riding. It’s also a super budget-friendly way to try out riding.

* Wine Diaries: Kloh hosts wine diaries and nearly 410 acres of vineyards await you at the Grover Zampa plantation, at the foothills of Nandi Hills that can make a fun road trip out of. Following will be lunch and grape stomping session to end with.

* Shooting: Kloh brings the ideal to kick start your interest in the rifle shooting. Skill and thrill come together in this sport.
All the events will be held in different places from December 13. Visit www.kloh.in to know more.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp