’Tis the time to be jolly

From whipping up traditional French, Nigerian and German delicacies to conducting carol concerts, here’s how expats are celebrating Christmas

Published: 12th December 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jonas Olsson’s weekend has been quite busy. Over Saturday and Sunday, the Swedish national residing in Bengaluru didn’t just put up his seven-feet tall Christmas tree (complete with ornaments that have been in the family for generations) but also cooked up a storm with pepparkakor (ginger snaps), lussekatter (saffron buns) and vörtbröd (Christmas bread) – all traditional Swedish dishes without which the festive season is incomplete. The coming weekends will have making a batch of Glögg or Swedish spiced mulled wine. The days in between will also see him conducting free carol concerts with the choir he leads, across venues in Bengaluru. “It’s a busy time but that’s exactly how I like it since it reminds me of home, where Christmas preparations begin on December 1,” says the 43-year-old HR director at Volvo Group India.

Like Olsson, many other members of the expat community too will be celebrating the festive season here. For Nicolas Grossemy, the festive season means quality time with family, but since they are back home in Arras, France, he is now looking forward to spending it with his friends here with a game of Secret Santa and a potluck that involves the closest substitute they could find to turkey: Roast chicken. The one thing he misses most are the Christmas markets of France. “Since hot wine is popular at these markets, I am going to make some of that here. I’m also going to buy some gingerbread and traditional Buche de Noel cake,” says the 28-year-old co-founder of Paris Panini.And since a feast is an integral part of every festival, other expats too are whipping up traditional dishes from back home. For Frances Rao, an American who has been in

Bengaluru since 1991, this includes Christmas cakes, rum balls and eggnog, whereas for Faith Mbahaotu, the 23rd of December has been kept aside for preparing Jollof rice, a popular dish in Nigeria. Comprising rice, chicken or beef, tomatoes, chilli, onion, peas and carrots, Mbahaotu compares it to biryani. “But the procedure is where the magic lies,” says the 26-year-old student.

Petra Wendelborn too celebrated the second Sunday of Advent with traditional German treats such as Christstollen, special cookies like Zimtsterne and Glühwein (a hot red wine). This is her first Christmas in the city after arriving here last year with her husband. “We were surprised at the festive spirit we see. There are tree lighting ceremonies and our Indian friends have carol singing sessions, which we appreciate so much,” she says, adding that in Germany, they go to church for mass, but are giving it a skip here to avoid the traffic.

Though she may miss out on that part of her annual tradition, Wendelborn doesn’t mind too much as she will still be spending the festival with her daughter, who is flying in from Germany soon. While she looks forward to reuniting with her family, Luiz Fernando Pizzani is all too glad to be miles away from them this Christmas. The Brazilian is a brewmaster at The Big Pitcher and says Christmas came early with him brewing a special plum cake ale for the microbrewery. “Back home, I have to worry about the gifts to give and spending time with relatives, which can be slightly annoying. Of course, I miss my family but I’m just looking forward to a quiet Christmas here in Bengaluru,” he says.

