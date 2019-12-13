14-yr-old hangs self, parents blame teachers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 14-year-old student of a private high school allegedly committed suicide by hanging at Domlur Layout on Thursday morning. Vinay (name changed), an eighth grader, took the extreme step after had been told to bring his parents to the school as he had attacked a classmate with a blade, police said.The boy, who had had dinner with his family and gone to bed on Wednesday night, was not seen at home in the morning. His parents went in search of him, only to find him hanging from an iron rod attached to a well near their house.

“Investigations have revealed that his teachers asked him to bring his parents to the school on Thursday, as he had attacked a student with a blade during a quarrel on Wednesday. It is suspected that he has taken the extreme step fearing that his parents would scold him if they came to know of the incident. We have questioned some of his teachers and are investigating the case from all angles,” a police officer said.

The boy’s parents and other relatives staged a protest at the school on Thursday holding its teachers and management responsible for his death. They alleged that the boy committed suicide as his teachers had insulted and beaten him up.

However, the school authorities maintained that Vinay had been regularly missing classes and fought with his classmates and other students frequently. “During a quarrel, he attacked a classmate with a blade kept in his geometry box. Hence, he was asked to bring his parents. Apart from this, nothing happened,” a school staff said.Based on a complaint filed by the boy’s father, Halasur police registered a case.

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress. Help is available. You can get in touch

with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani which is available 24/7