75K illegal houses in BDA layouts under review

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Thursday decided to constitute a cabinet sub-committee to look into the regularisation of around 75,000 illegally constructed houses in the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) layouts.“The owners of such illegal buildings are not paying taxes resulting in revenue loss to the state. There is a proposal to legalise these constructions by fixing a certain penalty amount and thus regularise them. This will also generate revenue for the government,’’ Law Minister J C Madhuswamy told reporters after the first cabinet meeting after BJP’s resounding victory in the bypolls.

The sub-committee, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwanth Narayan, will comprise ministers R Ashok, S Suresh Kumar and V Somanna.Ashwath Narayana, however, clarified this this is not the Akrama-Sakrama scheme as these are illegal constructions on the BDA-acquired land.Somanna said that according to the government’s estimate, there are 75,000 illegal constructions in 5,000 acres of land in BDA layouts across city limits.

Somanna said this is not about regularising unauthorised constructions, but looking at it on humanitarian grounds. “We will study the possibility of legalising unauthorised constructions, excluding those that have come up on government land, gomala or in buffer zone. Then we can fix the extent of violations that can be considered for regularising,” the minister said. “The violations that can be considered may include construction of houses without a proper sanctioned plan to construction of houses on the land meant for other purposes,” he added.

The cabinet approved the BDA proposal to discuss with Japan International Cooperation Agency for taking loans for the construction of the 65km-long Peripheral Ring Road. It will be done in three stages. BDA estimates the cost to be Rs 1,746 crore for the stretch from Tumkur Road to Ballari Road, Rs 1,413.37 crore from Ballari Road to Old Madras Road and Rs 2,453 crore from Old Madras Road to Hosur Road. The government needs 1,810 acres of land from 67 villages.