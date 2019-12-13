BTP slammed for posting personal info of martyr’s mom on Twitter

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Traffic Police were slammed by the mother of Akshay Girish, who died a martyr in Nagrota on November 29, 2016, for revealing her address and phone number on their Twitter handle. Reacting to a post about a man without identity or uniform, who collected fine from Meghana Girish in Yelahanka New Town and also reportedly did not issue a receipt for the same, she tweeted from her handle on Thursday, “Midst of multiple work errands, parked car in Yelahanka behind other cars, Missed ‘No parking’ 50 feet ahead. Car got towed. After locating it, man without identification, asked for fine but did not give receipt.”

The incident apparently took place on Wednesday and she had to go to the police station to seek the receipt. The man who fined her reportedly had no identification on him. Angered and surprised by the attitude of the person, Meghana took to Twitter after which the Yelahanka New Town Traffic police responded to look into the issue and get back to her.

The police had tweeted, “Sir ystrdy only fine Challan given to meghna girishji for no parking. enquired with towing officer der blind allegation on police @DCPTrNorthBCP @deepolice12 @blrcitytraffic @BlrCityPolice” However, to her surprise, the police made the mistake of posting the challan with her complete address and her personal number. Reacting to this, a Bengalurean tweeted, “This is the same police which preaches about protecting identities and not revealing our personal details on social media space.”

Another twitterati said, “Sorry to say but looks like Bangalore cops are highly ill trained. No regards for citizen’s privacy! And over that not even accepting their mistake. Pls remove that challan copy from twitter or mask all the private information,”Meanwhile, Meghana had to wait for several hours and had to put out several tweets to get the post removed. Finally, the tweet was deleted by the Yelahanka New Town Police. A senior officer told TNIE, “The tweet has been deleted. It was an unthoughtful act by our people. We apologise for the same. We will look into the issue seriously.”