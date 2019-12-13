Burglars arrested, jewellery worth Rs 64 lakh recovered

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a gang of interstate burglars, who committed thefts at various houses in the guise of domestic help. The police have recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 64 lakh from the arrested people. The accused have been identified as Anant Kumar (31), Ramesh Chandra (32), Biswajit Malik (23), and Dulal Singh (33), all hailing from Odisha. Police said that the accused targeted house owners by pretending to be domestic helpers.

They would later work for a few days, commit thefts in their employers’ houses, and dispose the stolen gold jewels in Kolkata and Bhubaneswar. “Based on credible information, the four have been arrested. A CCB team took them to Kolkata and Bhubaneswar and camped there for 15 days. They recovered 1.6 kg of stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 64 lakh. With their arrest, 15 burglary cases registered in Jayanagar, JP Nagar, Halasur, SR Nagar, Byatarayanapura and KP Agrahara police station,” the police said.