HCG digitises histopathology work flow

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health Care Global Enterprise Ltd (HCG), on Thursday, announced that they have completely digitised their histopathology work flow for primary diagnosis at the HCG-Strand Laboratory at KR Road.“The hospital had introduced a US FDA approved digital pathology solution. The lab is also now accredited by College of American Pathologists (CAP) and National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), India, for its digital pathology facility in the fields of Histopathology, Cytopathology, frozen section facility as well as the artificial intelligence-based breast algorithm,” the released said.

The slides are digitally scanned into high-resolution images, viewed, analysed, annotated and shared with other pathologists in the network in real-time and majority of the pathologists in the laboratory are now working digitally.

“100% digital Histopathology labs helps patients by providing more accurate results and ease of access to expert opinions. It significantly improves the turnaround time for reports as well as cost saving. Digitization also means there is no longer worry about the risk of losing or damaging specimens in the transit,” the hospital said.

Dr B S Ajaikumar, Chairman and CEO, HCG said, “Digital images are powerful tools for pathologists, helping them to analyse samples and prepare histopathology reports more accurately and efficiently. This technology marks a step forward in cancer treatment.”