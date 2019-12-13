Vet hospital inaugurated at Cantonment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief minister B S Yediyurappa and Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi inaugurated a full-fledged super specialty veterinary hospital in Cantonment on Thursday. The existing hospital has been expanded in the same place, with a team of six veterinarians. The hospital will cover cases till Ramanagara and Chikkaballapur.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Additional Director, Animal Husbandry Department, Manjunath P, said in future, this hospital would be expanded in three phases and turned into a referral hospital. “Similar multi-specialty hospitals are being constructed in Mysuru, Belagavi, Tumakuru and Kalaburgi. These hospitals will cover the entire district,” he added.

The old veterinary hospital was getting not less than 100-150 small animal (dogs and cats) cases a day and four cases of large animals. Altogether, 505 of the cases pertained to diseases, cesareans and surgeries for smaller animals. Manjunath said that normally, for large animals, doctors are called to the location where the animal is. The specialty hospital and the team will help, he added.