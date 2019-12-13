Will restore parking area at Jayanagar Complex in 3 years, promises BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday informed the Karnataka High Court that it will restore the parking area of the first block of the upper basement of Jayanagar shopping complex after completing the construction of the second, third and fourth blocks within the next three years. The said parking area is being used as a makeshift accommodation for old licensees who were running their shops at the old complex. The Commissioner said that they will be shifted to the new building once it is constructed.

BBMP counsel placed the copy of the affidavit filed by the Palike’s Commissioner to that effect before the division bench of Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice M Nagaprasanna. After hearing the arguments, the bench issued notice to the Director General of Fire and Emergency Services on a PIL filed by RR Hiremath expressing concern over fire safety in the building. The petitioner claimed that BBMP has constructed shops in lower and upper basements which are meant for parking.

Meanwhile, Advocate G R Mohan, counsel of the petitioner, objected the time time sought by BBMP.

In the affidavit, the Commissioner of BBMP B H Anil Kumar explained that the state government has approved the project at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore.

“Immediately after the construction is complete, we will restore the car parking area at first block upper basement,” he said. He also stated that BBMP has provided parking for four-wheelers on eastern and western side of first block building.