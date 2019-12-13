Home Cities Bengaluru

Will restore parking area at Jayanagar Complex in 3 years, promises BBMP

BBMP counsel placed the copy of the affidavit filed by the Palike’s Commissioner to that effect before the division bench of Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice M Nagaprasanna.  

Published: 13th December 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday informed the Karnataka High Court that it will restore the parking area of the first block of the upper basement of Jayanagar shopping complex after completing the construction of the second, third and fourth blocks within the next three years. The said parking area is being used as a makeshift accommodation for old licensees who were running their shops at the old complex. The Commissioner said that they will be shifted to the new building once it is constructed.

BBMP counsel placed the copy of the affidavit filed by the Palike’s Commissioner to that effect before the division bench of Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice M Nagaprasanna.  After hearing the arguments, the bench issued notice to the Director General of Fire and Emergency Services on a PIL filed by RR Hiremath expressing concern over fire safety in the building. The petitioner claimed that BBMP has constructed shops in lower and upper basements which are meant for parking.  

Meanwhile, Advocate G R Mohan, counsel of the petitioner, objected the time time sought by BBMP.  
In the affidavit, the Commissioner of BBMP B H Anil Kumar explained that the state government has approved the project at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore.

“Immediately after the construction is complete, we will restore the car parking area at first block upper basement,” he said.  He also stated that BBMP has provided parking for four-wheelers on eastern and western side of first block building.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp