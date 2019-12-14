Home Cities Bengaluru

3 held for importing drugs from Netherlands

Acccording to the police, the accused used tor browser and a dark website to contact a narcotics supplier in the Netherlands.

Published: 14th December 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sleuths of the anti-narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) bust another drug racket that was importing narcotics from the Netherlands and have arrested three persons. The accused were also growing ganja in a pot in the toilet of their flat. The arrested are Amartya Rishi (23), who hails from Patna, Aditya Kumar (21), a resident of Dwarakanagar near Hosakerehalli in Banashankari and Mangal Mukya (30), a resident of Bihar’s Darbhanga district. Amartya is pursuing his degree in management studies in a private university in the city and was living in a flat in an apartment complex located in Kengeri.

Acccording to the police, the accused used tor browser and a dark website to contact a narcotics supplier in the Netherlands. Amartya later came in contact with Mangal, who had come to the city for studies, and Aditya was their common friend.“It was found that Amartya was growing ganja in small pots hidden in the toilet. As there was no sunlight there, he used LED lights,” the police said. The police seized 225 LSD strips, 2 kg of ganja,  `10,200 in cash, and a computer belonging to the accused. It is estimated that he value of seized narcotics is about Rs 20 lakh.

