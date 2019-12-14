Home Cities Bengaluru

Anti-smoking laws set to get tougher: BBMP

Enforcement drives to be boosted as most violations are around points of sale

Published: 14th December 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP) has decided to go stronger on enforcement of anti-smoking laws. BBMP Commissioner  B H Anil Kumar announced that the city will see stronger enforcement of tobbaco-control norms in the coming months as part of the Partnership for Healthy Cities.

Kumar pointed out that the ongoing drive to ensure public places are compiled with tobacco-control norms will be strengthened and the BBMP and stake-holders concerned will spread messages to more radio stations, autorickshaws and public areas.

“The enforcement drive to ensure Bengaluru becomes a smoke free city, will be intensified to achieve more results under the ongoing second phase of the initiative. The city has also recently received best performing city award at 2019 Asia Pacific Cities Alliance for Tobacco Control and NCD’s Prevention held at Indonesia,” said Kumar.

However, 70.5 per cent of public place smoking ban violations are found to be around the points of sale, which calls for a sustained enforcement and awareness drives. “Improving public health requires bold actions and we are taking this bold step. Through the partnership for healthy cities our efforts in the area have made a great impact so far, we are implementing a global blueprint for an effective urban health,” he said.

The partnership for healthy cities is a global network of 70 cities committed to saving lives by preventing noncommunicable diseases. “The road to a healthier world runs through cities and most of it live in the urban areas. With the expansion of the partnership to 70 cities, we are preventing millions of needless deaths.” said Dr Kelly Henning, who leads the Public Health programme at Bloombern Philanthropies.

Dr Naoko Yamamoto, Assistant Director General of Universal Health Coverage/Healthier Populations at WHO said: “The partnership for healthy cities is showing how cities can play a key role in championing ways to tackle NCDs and injuries. Globally, the cities are growing rapidly and this presents significant new opportunities for action.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP Anti-smoking laws
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp