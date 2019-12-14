Home Cities Bengaluru

Citizens burn garbage to keep warm, pollution up

As winter has set in, burning of leaf litter and twigs is normal. But people burn garbage to keep themselves warm and also get rid of it, posing health threats.

Published: 14th December 2019 06:35 AM

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As winter has set in, burning of leaf litter and twigs is normal. But people burn garbage to keep themselves warm and also get rid of it, posing health threats. According to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) officials, it is a violation of solid waste management rules and Air Pollution Act.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperatures in the city have been hovering around 17-18 degrees Celsius. So many people tend to use fire to keep themselves warm.
“It is cold and there is no place for us to rest and stay warm. Every year, we burn leaf litter piled up on the roadside by pourakarmikas. But this time, we are also burning garbage as it is easily available,” said Rajanna, a petty shop owner.

Similar is the case with Nagamma, a domestic help. “Pourakarmikas and garbage collectors set garbage on fire to get rid of it in bulk. We burn just small quantities to stay warm. Besides there is no one to keep a check and stop it,” she said.

While civic agencies are able to put regulations in place in core areas of the city, the problem is larger in CMC and TMC areas where there is little or no check. Marshals are also unable to travel around all wards at night to keep a check on it and ground reality is known only in the morning when ashes can be seen.
People residing in newly added wards like on Magadi Road, Bytarayanapura, Mysuru Road, Bannerghatta Road, Marathahalli, Tumkuru Road, Peenya and Yeshwanthpur, point out that as garbage management is improper, burning of it is rampant and it is more so now during the winter chill. Many a time, pourakarmikas and garbage collectors themselves set the garbage piles on fire, they say.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management), Randeep D said more awareness on the rules is required. Burning of garbage is an offence. Round the clock vigil will be kept soon and porakarmikas will also be sensitised. If pourakarmikas or any BBMP officials are found burning garbage, strict action will be taken, he said.

KSPCB officials said burning of dry leaves and twigs poses health hazards because of the carbon soot and the fine particulate matter, which affect the lungs. If it is combined with garbage, it is more dangerous as a lot of organic and inorganic matter is burnt.

Discussions are being held on whether air quality should be monitored at night hours more vigilantly, they said.KSPCB member secretary Basavaraj Patil said burning of garbage increases the PM 2.5 level in the atmosphere. “So far, no cases have come to light. If people get to know, they should inform the Board immediately and action will be taken”, he said.

