‘Consensus can be built to revive music scene’

As a musician, one feels a dire need for both intent and infrastructure for the arts in the city.

Published: 14th December 2019 06:25 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a musician, one feels a dire need for both intent and infrastructure for the arts in the city. Bengaluru has always been proud of its cosmopolitanism and has nurtured an incredible scene for independent music in India over the years. Lately, with the curbs on live performances coupled with an acute lack of physical infrastructure to support music and arts in general, I am afraid we are undoing a lot. I hope some consensus can be built to help revive the scene in the city.

While the administration and relevant agencies do have legitimate issues at hand, it is possible for all stakeholders to come to the table and discuss a way to nurture the live music scene without it being an impediment to anyone. A round table with all concerned stakeholders led by the administration would be a welcome step towards this effort.

I would like to see the city back to being a cosmopolitan, progressive and forward-thinking city at the cutting edge of technology, culture and entrepreneurial energy in the next couple of years. When it comes to changes, a consensus to develop credible public spaces for its people should be brought in –spaces that can serve as a platform to nurture the broad thinking spirit of its people and spaces that can reinvigorate a sense of pride and belonging.

With its thriving startup culture, there is an incredible spirit in the air of this city that encourages cutting-edge work and thought leadership. I wish one could replicate this phenomenon in the city’s art scene, which I feel, we can excel in.

As a place of its people, by its people and for its people. I would like to visualise India as a place that thrives in its plurality, that celebrates its unique and vivid diversity. These changes are not ones that are yet to be brought about. Rather, it is a nature that must not be lost.

Solution: Change starts with an intent and the administration must take leadership in bringing together stakeholders in developing a vision for the city.

Raghu Dixit
Musician

Comments

