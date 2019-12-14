Deck the halls

Sonal Tayal By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s that time of year again. Year-end parties, get-togethers, plum cakes, wine and so much more. It’s December and your home needs to be as party-ready as you are. And what says Christmas better than the quintessential Christmas tree, cheery red Santa caps, stockings, glittery ornaments and lots of twinkly lights? Here’s your easy breezy guide to giving your abode a quick festive makeover:

Declutter

The first step to getting Christmas-ready is to declutter. Leave behind all the things you don’t need, give away things that could serve others better and usher in tidiness and freshness into your home.

Colour, colour

It’s always better to have a theme in mind. Try green and gold, red and gold, red and silver. While the options are endless, nothing like some pops of red to bring in an instant Christmas vibe. You could also opt for thick red and white soft furnishings.

Low effort,maximum effect

Table decor pieces and ornaments should adorn all the surfaces of your living room. Let’s not forget lights – candles, string lights, lit up ornaments. To make things slightly different, consider candles with cut-outs of different Christmas elements like reindeers, angels, stars, etc. And for the lights, nothing like some fairy lights to really spruce up the space. Don’t forget your windows. Some string lights with Christmas ornaments can really add a festive vibe to your home. Additionally, you could also make cut outs of snowflakes and stick them on your window.

Get party ready

If there was ever a time to get on top of things, it’s now. Ensure you and your family clean up after every meal and keep the kitchen and common areas clean. It leaves a great impression on guests and saves you time before parties. And since visitors are gonna come knocking, bake those cookies and cakes, make some mulled wine, get out your pretty porcelain serve ware to impress your guests. But more importantly, to help everyone have a great time, don’t go running last minute for food and beverages.

The author is the head of design and sales operations at Livspace.