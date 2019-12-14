Home Cities Bengaluru

Deck the halls

Table decor pieces and ornaments should adorn all the surfaces of your living room.

Published: 14th December 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Sonal Tayal
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s that time of year again. Year-end parties, get-togethers, plum cakes, wine and so much more. It’s December and your home needs to be as party-ready as you are. And what says Christmas better than the quintessential Christmas tree, cheery red Santa caps, stockings, glittery ornaments and lots of twinkly lights? Here’s your easy breezy guide to giving your abode a quick festive makeover:

Declutter
The first step to getting Christmas-ready is to declutter. Leave behind all the things you don’t need, give away things that could serve others better and usher in tidiness and freshness into your home.

Colour, colour
It’s always better to have a theme in mind. Try green and gold, red and gold, red and silver. While the options are endless, nothing like some pops of red to bring in an instant Christmas vibe. You could also opt for thick red and white soft furnishings.

Low effort,maximum effect
Table decor pieces and ornaments should adorn all the surfaces of your living room. Let’s not forget lights – candles, string lights, lit up ornaments. To make things slightly different, consider candles with cut-outs of different Christmas elements like reindeers, angels, stars, etc. And for the lights, nothing like some fairy lights to really spruce up the space. Don’t forget your windows. Some string lights with Christmas ornaments can really add a festive vibe to your home. Additionally, you could also make cut outs of snowflakes and stick them on your window.

Get party ready
If there was ever a time to get on top of things, it’s now. Ensure you and your family clean up after every meal and keep the kitchen and common areas clean. It leaves a great impression on guests and saves you time before parties. And since visitors are gonna come knocking, bake those cookies and cakes, make some mulled wine, get out your pretty porcelain serve ware to impress your guests. But more importantly, to help everyone have a great time, don’t go running last minute for food and beverages.

The author is the head of design and sales operations at Livspace.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp