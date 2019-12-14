Home Cities Bengaluru

Health dept seeks to penalise late arrival of ambulances

The tenure of the service provider who is running the ambulances has come to an end and fresh tenders have been invited.

Published: 14th December 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Ambulance

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Apart from seeking to penalise ambulances for late arrivals during emergencies, the department of health and family welfare has proposed to add 300 new ambulances to its fleet in the state. The proposal for the Rs-150 cr plan has been sent to the cabinet for its approval.The department which has 711 ambulances under its 108 Emergency Service, has also identified close to 200 existing one which need to be replaced.

Dr Swatantrakumar Bankar, Deputy Director, Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, said right now there is one ambulance for every 90,000 patients and if 300 more are added, the patient count per ambulance will come down to 50,000 patients.

The proposal says if an ambulance service does not reach the location within 20 minute, then the service provider will have to shell out Rs 1,000 for every extra minute. There will be a two-member squad in every district to conduct surprise checks on the service and whether ambulance drivers drive drunk. “This is the first time we have come out with the proposal. Many a time, ambulances do not reach the spot on time. In urban areas, the time limit to reach the spot is 20 minutes and in rural areas, it is 30 minutes. If they reach even one minute late, they will have to pay Rs 1,000 for every extra minute,” Dr Bankar said. A citizen app will be created to help people call in ambulances. It will have a slot for complaints on the ambulances and a GPS tracking system, he said.

A separate district monitoring unit will be set up to monitor the ambulances, he said.“Through the monitoring unit, a better communication will be developed between ambulances and referral hospitals. In many cases, even after an ambulance picks up a patient and goes to a hospital, the hospital will be unaware of it,” Dr Bankar said.

The tenure of the service provider who is running the ambulances has come to an end and fresh tenders have been invited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp