‘Minority schools need not buy books from Society’

Published: 14th December 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Friday informed the Karnataka High Court that it was not compulsory for minority educational institutions to procure books from the Karnataka Textbooks Society.
The government advocate clarified before court that no action will be taken against these institutions if no indent is placed by them, except for recording as ‘zero’ against such institutions. Recording the submission of the government, Justice S Sujatha disposed of the petition filed by Karnataka State Minorities Educational Institution Managements Federation.

The federation had moved the court, challenging a circular and communication issued by the Public Instruction Department mandating payment of 25% of the total value of textbooks for classes 1 to 10 for the academic year 2020-21 as indent to ensure their supply.

Questioning a circular dated October 31, and communication on November 4, the Federation said that the petitioners were minority institutions and unaided schools.

