Now showing...

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Movie enthusiasts in the city have been in a for visual treat with the ongoing Japanese film festival. From Japanese language students to those expats living in the city, many of them have been queueing up at Forum Mall to catch the various films at the first-ever Japanese Film Festival. In an span of 10 days, starting December 6, 25 films have been screened.

With entry being free, Bengalureans, including students and working professionals have been wrapping up work early to catch the movies. For non-Japanese speakers, there are subtitles to aid in understanding the film.

Catch the last two days of the film festival at PVR, Forum mall, Koramangala. Entry is free, and seating is based on fires come first serve basis.