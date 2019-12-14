Same pinch! This Bengaluru couple swears by ‘match’-making

Vidya Iyengar By

BENGALURU: If you are a frequent visitor to Cubbon Park, there are few chances for you to have missed the ‘colour-co-ordinated couple’. Dressed identically head to toe – with matching T-shirts, shorts, caps, waist pouches, socks and shoes – Lalith and Veena Siyal have gained prominence among fellow joggers for their fun attire.

“Our friends joke that we are the celebrity couple of Cubbon Park. To avoid being ragged by friends who are used to seeing us in this attire every single day, we sometimes go to Lalbagh or Sankey Tank,” says 52-year-old Lalith, a businessman. The two also skip the Cubbon Park routine if they are unable to find a matching outfit on a particular day.

It all started a few years ago, when the Siyals suddenly found themselves wearing identical outfits on their daily run. “After that, Veena suggested we give this a try on a daily basis,” Lalith says, adding that while it may be a challenging task, they look forward to running because of the attention, conversations and social interactions their attire brings about.

Behind the fun attire is a lot of hardwork. For them, weekly shopping includes trips to stores to buy identical items in pairs, despite their wardrobe comprising over 150 sets of running gear. When a match is not available at a store, Veena tends to compromise. “I sometimes have to buy T-shirts in the men’s section. I go for a smaller size,” says the 51-year-old, who wakes up at 3.30 am and finishes household chores before taking off.

Since they hail from a conservative Marwari family, where women are expected to dress up conservatively, Veena wears a readymade sari, which she takes off before the walk, and wears back after the session is over. “It’s a thin line between following culture and passion. Also, in my area, wearing shorts is not acceptable for women,” Veena says, adding that they try not to miss out on their exercise routine even when they are travelling. “But at that time, we’re not under the stress of matching clothes,” Lalith says with a laugh.