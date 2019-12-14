Home Cities Bengaluru

Same pinch! This Bengaluru couple swears by ‘match’-making

It all started a few years ago, when the Siyals suddenly found themselves wearing identical outfits on their daily run.

Published: 14th December 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Veena Siyal and Lalith

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are a frequent visitor to Cubbon Park, there are few chances for you to have missed the ‘colour-co-ordinated couple’. Dressed identically head to toe – with matching T-shirts, shorts, caps, waist pouches, socks and shoes – Lalith and Veena Siyal have gained prominence among fellow joggers for their fun attire.

Lalith and Veena Siyal

“Our friends joke that we are the celebrity couple of Cubbon Park. To avoid being ragged by friends who are used to seeing us in this attire every single day, we sometimes go to Lalbagh or Sankey Tank,” says 52-year-old Lalith, a businessman. The two also skip the Cubbon Park routine if they are unable to find a matching outfit on a particular day.

It all started a few years ago, when the Siyals suddenly found themselves wearing identical outfits on their daily run. “After that, Veena suggested we give this a try on a daily basis,” Lalith says, adding that while it may be a challenging task, they look forward to running because of the attention, conversations and social interactions their attire brings about.  

Behind the fun attire is a lot of hardwork. For them, weekly shopping includes trips to stores to buy identical items in pairs, despite their wardrobe comprising over 150 sets of running gear. When a match is not available at a store, Veena tends to compromise. “I sometimes have to buy T-shirts in the men’s section. I go for a smaller size,” says the 51-year-old, who wakes up at 3.30 am and finishes household chores before taking off.

Since they hail from a conservative Marwari family, where women are expected to dress up conservatively, Veena wears a readymade sari, which she takes off before the walk, and wears back after the session is over. “It’s a thin line between following culture and passion. Also, in my area, wearing shorts is not acceptable for women,” Veena says, adding that they try not to miss out on their exercise routine even when they are travelling. “But at that time, we’re not under the stress of matching clothes,” Lalith says with a laugh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp