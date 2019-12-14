Home Cities Bengaluru

Spanish strokes ring in Christmas vibe

A 75-ft Christmas tree, chocolate cups, candies, figurines... Manalo Rubio's art work spreads festive cheer at this mall

Published: 14th December 2019

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For Spanish artist Manalo Rubio, who was in city to set up the Christmas decor at Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield, working in his home country and Bengaluru felt almost same. “Creating huge installations require a lot of time, aesthetics, efforts and dedication. I found that vibe is similar in Spain and in India too.”

The Christmas setup is a decoration with a lot of colour, elegance and fun. The artist, along with the team of Surreal Studios, has recreated a candy world with sweet mountains. “The main target of these decorations are kids. We have set up a theme, keeping their interests in mind. On the candy mountains, we have added different characters such as a flutist, mouse and deer. We have also created chocolate cups and a large teapot. The composition is enveloping a 75-foot Christmas tree, the main piece of this project, and we had to create a perfect decorative set,” shares Rubio, who has created a Harry Potter-themed park in Orlando.

With 30 years of experience in the field of art, Rubio has made over 18,000 sculptures using mostly thermocol and fiber glass. Last year, he started to work on the decoration of shopping malls. According to Rubio, “Shopping malls are creating a platform for artists to showcase their talent. I especially like making impressive creations, exclusive for each client and with new themes, especially with a lot of colour. The only limit we have is the space and creativity.” He also added that in India, you have nothing to envy about Europe. “Here, you have a very high level of creativity,” he says.

In his short stay in Bengaluru, the one thing that struck him was Indian colours. “The city has different bright colours on all sides,” he says. Not just colours, the artist was also impressed with local food. “I’ve tried all kinds of local food and what I like most is the bread you use here. They are like pancakes, which is totally different from what we have in Spain. I also have to confess that I tried to avoid spicy food, since I have a very low tolerance level,” he adds.

