Home Cities Bengaluru

Think you can lift Thor’s hammer? Find out at this Avengers show...

...that brings to town interactive installations of props and characters from the Marvel superhero series

Published: 14th December 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Iron Man, Hulk and other Avengers characters will be part of the exhibit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ever wondered if you’re worthy of lifting Thor’s hammer? Or have you ever wanted to know more about the science that turned Steve Rogers into Captain America or Bruce Banner into the Hulk? Now you can get answers to all your burning questions about Marvel Cinematic Universe and each of the Avengers at this interactive superhero exhibit, presented by BookMyShow and Singapore-headquartered Victory Hill Exhibitions.

At the Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (which stands for ‘Scientific Training And Tactical Intelligence Operative Network’), Bengalureans can get a chance to train to become an agent of the S.T.A.T.I.O.N, which will also give them an opportunity to interact with props and characters straight from the big screen. “Over the years, Marvel has cultivated an extremely loyal fan base in India, especially Bengaluru. The city has been leading the front when it comes to live entertainment consumption in India across music, comedy, theatre, among others. Bringing this immersive exhibit to the city is a natural extension of catering to their out of home entertainment preferences,” says  Kunal Khambhati, head, Live Events, BookMyShow.

The exhibit has previously been displayed at New York, Seoul, Taipei, Paris, Singapore, Beijing, London, Las Vegas and Mumbai. Here too, the setup will remain the same: A 20,000 sq ft hangar, which hosts a multi-room interactive display and educational attraction. It will feature a range of Avengers’ facets like original costumes, equipment, props, special effects, classified research, games, virtual reality and chemical experiences, all assembled to take Indian audiences into the back-story of each superhero and villain from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For example, fans can check out The Thor Observatory, where they can try to lift Mjölnir, see his battle gear or study the universe using NASA’s eye on the exoplanets program.

The Iron Man Engineering Bay will give visitors a chance to check out the superhero’s suits and experience simulated flight in one of them. Similarly, Bruce Banner’s Lab will help people learn about gamma radiation, which transformed Dr Banner into the Hulk.

But the exhibit doesn’t just aim to be all fun and games. The exhibition has been curated around S.T.E.M concepts (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) in partnership with NASA, The Science and Entertainment Exchange (a National Academy of Sciences Program), Neuroverse, JPL and Gamedesk, explains Khambhati, who adds, “Curious students can explore the science behind the film series that sits at the epicentre of the Marvel storytelling.”

In order to make it even more educative, the exhibit also has the Young Avengers Program (YAS), aimed exclusively at school kids. Explains Khambhati, “The global team of Avengers has worked with NASA and JPL, to name a few, to design custom programmes as an extension of the schools’ ongoing syllabus, exposing the students to a whole new world of science.”

The exhibit will be on display from Dec 17 onwards at Courtyard, Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp