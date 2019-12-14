Think you can lift Thor’s hammer? Find out at this Avengers show...

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ever wondered if you’re worthy of lifting Thor’s hammer? Or have you ever wanted to know more about the science that turned Steve Rogers into Captain America or Bruce Banner into the Hulk? Now you can get answers to all your burning questions about Marvel Cinematic Universe and each of the Avengers at this interactive superhero exhibit, presented by BookMyShow and Singapore-headquartered Victory Hill Exhibitions.

At the Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (which stands for ‘Scientific Training And Tactical Intelligence Operative Network’), Bengalureans can get a chance to train to become an agent of the S.T.A.T.I.O.N, which will also give them an opportunity to interact with props and characters straight from the big screen. “Over the years, Marvel has cultivated an extremely loyal fan base in India, especially Bengaluru. The city has been leading the front when it comes to live entertainment consumption in India across music, comedy, theatre, among others. Bringing this immersive exhibit to the city is a natural extension of catering to their out of home entertainment preferences,” says Kunal Khambhati, head, Live Events, BookMyShow.

The exhibit has previously been displayed at New York, Seoul, Taipei, Paris, Singapore, Beijing, London, Las Vegas and Mumbai. Here too, the setup will remain the same: A 20,000 sq ft hangar, which hosts a multi-room interactive display and educational attraction. It will feature a range of Avengers’ facets like original costumes, equipment, props, special effects, classified research, games, virtual reality and chemical experiences, all assembled to take Indian audiences into the back-story of each superhero and villain from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For example, fans can check out The Thor Observatory, where they can try to lift Mjölnir, see his battle gear or study the universe using NASA’s eye on the exoplanets program.

The Iron Man Engineering Bay will give visitors a chance to check out the superhero’s suits and experience simulated flight in one of them. Similarly, Bruce Banner’s Lab will help people learn about gamma radiation, which transformed Dr Banner into the Hulk.

But the exhibit doesn’t just aim to be all fun and games. The exhibition has been curated around S.T.E.M concepts (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) in partnership with NASA, The Science and Entertainment Exchange (a National Academy of Sciences Program), Neuroverse, JPL and Gamedesk, explains Khambhati, who adds, “Curious students can explore the science behind the film series that sits at the epicentre of the Marvel storytelling.”

In order to make it even more educative, the exhibit also has the Young Avengers Program (YAS), aimed exclusively at school kids. Explains Khambhati, “The global team of Avengers has worked with NASA and JPL, to name a few, to design custom programmes as an extension of the schools’ ongoing syllabus, exposing the students to a whole new world of science.”

The exhibit will be on display from Dec 17 onwards at Courtyard, Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.