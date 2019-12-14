Home Cities Bengaluru

Top cop selection: Karnataka govt to send more names to UPSC

Names of eight more IPS officers who have completed 30 yrs in service likely to be added to list for consideration

Published: 14th December 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government will soon be sending a revised list of the names of senior-most Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for empanelment to the post of Director General & Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP).

The Commission had recently returned the file sent by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR). It had asked the government to include the names of all those IPS officers, who have completed 30 years of service and come under the zone of consideration for the top post, in compliance with the Supreme Court guidelines on the appointment of the Head of Police Force (HoPF).  

According to sources, the DPAR on Friday sought the biodata of the Additional Directors General of Police (ADGPs) Alok Mohan (Railways), N S Megharikh (Prisons) and R P Sharma (Communications, Logistics & Modernisation) of 1987 batch and P S Sandhu (Commissioner, Traffic & Road Safety), A K Pandey (Law & Order), P Ravindranath (Forest Cell), Sanjay Sahay (Police Computer Wing) and T Suneel Kumar (Recruitment) of 1989 batch of IPS. There are no IPS officers of 1988 batch borne to Karnataka cadre.

The DPAR had, on November 30, sent the names of only three DGP-rank officers — A M Prasad (Internal Security Division), Praveen Sood (Criminal Investigation Department) and P K Garg (Training) of the 1985 and 1986 batches of IPS to the UPSC.

The process of appointment of the new DG&IGP was initiated last month as the incumbent DG&IGP Neelamani N Raju is scheduled to retire on January 31, 2020. DGP and Chief of Fire & Emergency Services, Home Guards, Civil Defence & State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) M N Reddi and DGP-Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation (KSPHC) Raghavendra Auradkar will also retire the same day.

The Supreme Court has issued a set of guidelines to all states and Union Territories on the appointment of the police chief. One of them is to send the names of senior-most IPS officers to the UPSC “at least three months prior to the date of retirement of the incumbent on the post of DGP” for empanelment to the post of HoPF.

The appointment of the DG&IGP will be made by the Chief Minister, who will choose the officer from the UPSC shortlist.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp