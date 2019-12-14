Home Cities Bengaluru

Two skywalks to link Metro, Yesvantpur railway stations soon

Railways will provide land for free; BMRCL to fund the projects, but no timeline yet

Published: 14th December 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

The footbridges will be built across the 800-metre stretch connecting the railway and Metro stations in Yeshwantpur | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A six-year demand for a connecting bridge between Platform 6 of the Yesvantpur railway station and the Metro station in front of it is set to become a reality. A bigger news is that an 800-metre foot over bridge (FOB) connecting the congested main entry of the railway station (Market end) to the Metro station is also likely to be installed. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is now in the process of readying a comprehensive plan for the infrastructure.

The ball has been set rolling on the projects after many rounds of talks involving the BMRCL, the State government and the Railways. While it dragged on over funding issues of the bridge, it was resolved a couple of months ago when BMRCL agreed to fund and construct the 300-metre bridge, set to cost Rs 15 crore, apart from maintaining it.

A top railway official said, “BMRCL wanted us to share half the cost, but the Railways was not willing as the bridge is mainly being put in place for Metro commuters. We told them to go ahead with the project only if BMRCL could bear the full cost. Finally, they agreed. Railways was also keen that since the bridge passed through its premises, BMRCL had to pay a compensation for the land. We have now agreed to give the land free of cost. BMRCL has been asked to submit a revised proposal citing it as a joint infrastructure project between the two departments.”  

BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth told The New Indian Express that a comprehensive plan is being readied with designs for the two FOBs and it is likely to be sent within 10-15 days to the Railways for its approval,” he said.

However, BMRCL is non-committal about any deadline. A senior railway engineering official said the shorter ROB could take six months after the design plans are approved and the longer one at least nine.
Transportation activist Sanjeev Dyamannavar, who had been campaigning for long on the need for the two FOBs welcomed the move. Atleast 10,000 commuters will be benefited daily when new FOBs are in place.

