‘Wall of Kindness’ at RR Nagar police station soon

After a play area for children and then a library, there will now be a ‘Wall of Kindness’ on the premises of Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) police station in a week’s time.

Published: 14th December 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a play area for children and then a library, there will now be a ‘Wall of Kindness’ on the premises of Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) police station in a week’s time.The facility where people can keep clothes or other useful materials and the needy can pick them up is a collaborative effort by RR Nagar residents and the local Rotary Club which will contribute to build and install the structure.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ramesh B said the idea to have the wall of kindness at the police station is to remove the perception that the place is only for criminals. “This wall will help us bridge the gap between the public and the police”, he said.

Locals have decided to contribute toys, educational and story books, newspapers, water bottles, pillows, toothpaste, grocery items and many more.“People like construction workers, maids and sweepers can use the items. This will help them a lot,” said Srikanth VS, founder of RR Nagar Residents Forum.

The Rotary Club has made a special space for a refrigerator. Food including juice and milk will be kept in it. The wall of kindness will be a covered place so that rain does not affect it, he said.The local residents have also planned to add two more walls of kindness at RR Nagar - near Ideal Home circle and RR Nagar bus depot.

