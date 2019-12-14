Home Cities Bengaluru

With a day to go for deadline, people rush to get their FASTags

In highly congested areas, including Bengaluru, the NHAI will initially keep two or three lanes open for cash payment.

Published: 14th December 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With just a day to go before FASTag will be mandatory to pay toll charges, a large number of Bengalureans, including government transport agencies, have made a beeline to procure them. However, most taxi drivers are not activating these tags by integrating them online, said a senior official of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The NHAI is also planning to earmark two or three lanes for cash payment from Sunday in toll plazas in and around highly congested areas, including Bengaluru, until this mode of payment picks up momentum, he added.

This mode of payment is being launched by the Centre to reduce the congestion and delays at toll plazas.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, the official said that the rush to get these tags has increased in the last fortnight.

“Nearly 15,000 tags have been sold in Bengaluru. Apart from individual buyers, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has purchased 5,000 tags and the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation got 600 tags for outstation buses. However, they have not been activated yet,” he said.

Asked about the availability, the official said that there were reports of a shortage in few places. “At the NHAI office in Nagasandra, we have a stock of around 700 tags presently. Those interested can buy them too,” the official added.  

Out of the average of 30,000 cabs which use the Sadahalli toll plaza (airport route) daily, nearly 20,000 have purchased them, the official said. “However, most of them have not activated them and are waiting for D-day,” he added.

“There is a lot of resentment among taxi drivers in general across the city towards adopting this mode of payment. They are used to collecting toll receipts at booths and getting the charges reimbursed immediately from the customer. In this mode of payment, the taxi operators need to pay in advance and buy the tag as well as top them up,” he pointed out. “However, since aggregators have moved over to online payment, they can always have a system to incorporate the toll charges too in the customer’s bill,” he said.

In highly congested areas, including Bengaluru, the NHAI will initially keep two or three lanes open for cash payment.

Those without tags who want to pass through the e-payment lanes will have to pay double the toll charges. The other option is to wait in the cash lane, which would take considerably longer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FASTag
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp