Education body urges CM to do away with prep exams  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools has requested Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to do away with multiple preparatory examinations for SSLC in the interest of students. In a letter to the CM, the association also said different agencies set papers for schools at a “high price”. It added that repetitive exams stress out students.

Urging Yediyurappa to let the Karnataka State Secondary Examination Board (KSEEB) or any other appropriate body to conduct state-wide preparatory examinations, D Shashi Kumar, general Secretary, KAMS, wrote, “If the SSLC board conducts preparatory exams, students from public and private schools from across the state will be covered.