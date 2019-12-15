Get smarter while parking from December 16

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will start a trial run on paid parking system at Kasturba Road on December 16, which will tackle the issues of parking. Depending on the results of the month-long trial run, BBMP will have it extended on other roads too. The trial project is being run at a stretch of 800 metres between Cubbon Park and Vittal Mallya Road, which will give space to over 100 cars.

This stretch will be among the 85 busiest roads in the city which will get the smart parking facility. BBMP has marked lanes and has installed digital signboards to notify people on vacant spots. A sensor is installed at these spots to say if the vehicle is parked or not. A parking meter is installed where people can make payments. This apart, an app called the ‘Namma Bengaluru Parking App’ is developed to help people know about the vacant spots and also to enable them to make direct payments through the app.

To supervise the facility, a patrol vehicle has been assigned and CCTV cameras are also installed in the stretch.A separate lane has also been made for physically challenged people. The parking tariffs for four-wheelers are Rs 30 by cash for 50 min and on-app payment is Rs 30 for 60 minutes. For two-wheelers, it is said to range between Rs 10 and Rs 15.

Speaking to TNSE, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said, “People have to use the parking meter or the app for payment. If the Kasturba Road project works well, we will take it to other roads.”The project is started under a public private partnership model with the Central Parking Services, a city-based traffic management company. BBMP is set to get Rs 31.5 crore every year for this project.

The project was announced by former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy during the state budget in February.Some of the 85 roads selected for the project are Brigade Road, Cunningham Road, Nrupathunga Road, Dispensary Road, Lavelle Road, Avenue Road, BVK Iyenger Road, Haines Road, Sankey Road, Palace Road and others.