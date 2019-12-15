Home Cities Bengaluru

Moulvi arrested for raping domestic help

Koramangala police arrested a 40-year-old moulvi for allegedly raping his 20-year-old domestic help.

Published: 15th December 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Koramangala police arrested a 40-year-old moulvi for allegedly raping his 20-year-old domestic help. The accused, Rahabare Islam Parvaz, and the woman are both natives of Bihar. According to a complaint, Parvaz burnt parts of her body with iron rods. After neighbours of the accused alerted them about the harassment, police rescued the victim and arrested Parvaz. 

According to a complaint filed by Rifza (name changed), she was brought to Parvaz’s house in Bengaluru in 2014 as her family faced financial difficulties. Her brother and the accused were neighbours in Bihar. Rifza has four siblings and her lorry driver father remarried after her mother’s death, and the couple have three children.  

Apart from doing household chores, she would take care of the two children of Parvaz who runs ‘Parvaz Academy Tutorial Services’. His wife, an engineer at a leading software company in Bengaluru, also teaches at the tutorials during her spare time. Rifza said in her complaint that Parvaz started sexually harassing her from May this year. He raped her when his wife was away at work and threatened that he would kill her if she revealed it to anyone, she said. 

Rifza, who would also clean the tutorial, met a teacher from Bihar who proposed to marry her and take her back to Bihar. Parvaz, who got wind of their conversation on the phone, pulled her into his room, assaulted her, burnt her back, stomach and left hand with a hot iron rod, she said in the complaint. He warned her against going to the doctor and meeting her boyfriend, she said and added that she was confined the house. 

When his family and friends gathered at the house for his son’s birthday on November 26, Parvaz took her to a room and raped her, Rifza said. hile she was talking to her boyfriend two days later, Parvaz forced her into a room, tied her hands and mouth and burnt her thighs, backside and legs with an iron rod and threatened to kill her, she said. The next day, she managed to escape and went in search of her boyfriend who was staying in Bannerghatta. 

Parvaz called her on the phone, threatening to file a false complaint that she stole Rs 5 lakh from his house. When she came back, he assaulted and locked her up in a room, she said in the complaint. 
Based on a tip-off from neighbours, Koramangala police rushed to the house and rescued the woman on Friday. 

