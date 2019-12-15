Home Cities Bengaluru

Police station’s direction turns 90 degrees!

Sources say West entrance to the station was shut for Vaastu compliance, but senior police officers cite expansion  for change

Published: 15th December 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

The previous entrance of Kumaraswamy Layout police station on the 14th Main Road lies shut on Saturday | Vinod Kumar T

By  Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In case you take a walk past the Kumaraswamy Layout police station in the city, you may find the West entrance on the 14th main road shut and an entrance opened at the North end on 71st cross road. If you take the station’s indelible reputation in the past one year, you may guess what may have triggered the change. “Vaastu is the reason why there is a shift in the entrance,” a source in the station told TNIE.In reality, as per Vastu Shastra, the most important factor is the correct placement (location) of the entrance door. 

The police officers now hope that internal conflicts in the department would come to a halt. The West gate was shut last week and work is currently almost done at its North gate with just painting and cleaning work left.Last year, a woman constable lost her rifle allotted to her. Upon investigation, it was found that her colleagues had stolen it with an intent to get back at her. Earlier this year, a video clip emerged of an officer assaulting a woman.

The video was found to be released by his colleague due to internal conflicts in the station. Quarrels over weekly offs, leave and distribution of works are said to be common. Officers from North and South Karnataka also have had their share of politics between them, according to sources.The incidents led the previous Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) transferring 71 out of 78 officers out of the station. 
However, station inspector Shivakumar denies there are such issues.

“Currently, there are no such issues. I joined just one month back. Vastu is based on one’s perception. We are bringing in a few changes such as women’s toilet and a nearby park (is being put) for public use. We have also shifted the nearby auto stand and set up benches for people”, he said.DCP (South) Rohini Katoch Sepat said, “The changes are as per police commissioner’s order to clean up all stations and make them more people-friendly. We are only expanding the station and adding a few rooms for women officers to rest,” she said.

