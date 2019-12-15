Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman cop assaulted during raid on spa

Published: 15th December 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A police officer was allegedly assaulted by a woman during a raid on a spa at Nagarabhavi Second Stage in the city. The accused, identified as Pavitra MP (30), in-charge of Bright Unisex Saloon, has been arrested on charges of assault and flesh trade. When a team of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) reached the spa following a tip-off about flesh trade, they were stopped by its staff.

When Inspector Anjumala T Nayaka of the Women Protection Wing of CCB sought to check on the rooms, Pavitra allegedly abused her, snatched her phone and tried to assault her. She then caught head constable Varalakshmi who intervened, by hair, and kicked her. The police team nabbed Pavatra when she tried to tear her uniform, police said. 

The police team later entered the spa and detained one Sharath Kumar 32. Four women were rescued during the raid. During interrogation, the police discovered that the women were brought to the spa on the promise of beautician work, but were forced into flesh trade. An investigating officer said two cases - assault on police and human trafficking - have been taken up.

TAGS
flesh trade
