Age no barrier, say senior citizens

Catching the other citizens and passengers by surprise, the 10-member group clad in red and black outfits, started making some moves to Christmas carol songs.

They performed at spots that usually attract a large number of festive shoppers.

BENGALURU: A group of senior citizens suddenly gathered in front of MG Road Metro station and Church Street on December 14, at 6.14 pm. Catching the other citizens and passengers by surprise, the 10-member group clad in red and black outfits, started making some moves to Christmas carol songs.

This interesting flash mob was organised by Columbia Pacific Communities and set up by senior citizens who are in their 60s and 70s, and aimed towards building awareness on positive ageing and breaking stereotypes around the same.

The oldest among the dancers, Veena Baruah, 77, said, “We want to tell people that age is only in your mind. If you start to think beyond it, there’s a beautiful world open in front of you.” She added, “We had just three days’ of practice. There were simple steps. Nobody was that shy, and everyone liked the idea. It was a fun experience.”

Adding to the Christmas fervour, seniors wearing Santa caps grabbed the attention of passersby in the evening with their impressive dance moves along with the song, Jingle Bells Rock. They performed at spots that usually attract a large number of festive shoppers and evening revellers such as Church Street and Brigade Road.

Retired Indian Air Force Group Captain Satish Mehta, 72, said, “I was anxiously waiting for the performance. I believe it’s the first time that senior citizens are doing a flash mob. My idea of positive ageing is to exercise, keep your body fit and generally do things that make you happy. I lost my partner last year. I’m all alone. But when I’m at the club or with friends, I get company. It’s better than staying at your apartment alone.” This Christmas, of course, flash mob was a special celebration. But apart from this, the group is planning to have a dinner together.

Enjoying life at 60, Anil Malhotra, another participant, said, “More than a fun-filled activity, our aim was to reach out to one and all in the society with the message, ‘age is no barrier’. We want to inspire more people through this act. I rehearsed for more than eight hours over the last week. I don’t believe in the stereotypical retirement life.”

