Awareness on drug abuse at CMR Institute of Technology

Published: 16th December 2019 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Students at CMR Institute of Technology

BENGALURU: In an effort to prevent the abundant drug abuse cases among students CMR Institute of Technology organised Anti-Drug poster making competition on the theme ‘Say No to Drugs’ at their campus. More than 100 students participated in the competition,

Jayanth of Electronics engineering created a theme to impart the negative effects of drugs on youth, and won first prize in the competition. He mentioned that youth should be encouraged to actively take part in anti-drug campaign enabling them to say no to drugs. Parents, professors, counsellors
are always there for their support whether it is coping up with studies, being bullied, personal issues, peer pressure etc. Students fall prey to different kind of lures and addiction while coping up with pressures of higher education, social problems and competition and placement issues. At this very phase, even the slightest of disappointment acts as a trigger which rather than dealing sensibly, often stands as a reason to intake recreational or hard drugs, the student said.

The students who are already entangled in drugs are encouraged to take a stand for their recovery process and walk towards a better life without the interference of drugs.
Dr Sanjay Jain, principal of CMRIT, motivated his students by saying: “Our students are the future of our nation. Substance abuse is an obstruction that hinders the performance of our young minds. Counselling, rehabilitation processes, medications are all available to cater and regain an individual who’s been trapped by substance abuse. But firstly, it is very important for an individual to express themselves and wake up before falling deeper into the crevices of drug abuse.”

