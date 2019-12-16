Dentist gets 10 yrs in jail for bobbitising lover

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman dentist was convicted and sentenced by a city court for bobbitising (chopping the private part) of a male physician from Mysuru, after inviting him to her clinic in Koramangala, in Bengaluru.

The incident took place on November 29, 2008, in Koramangala police station limits. The accused, Dr Sayeeda Ameena Nahim, had invited the victim to her clinic and offered him soft drinks laced with sedatives. After he lost consciousness, she bobbitised him using a surgical blade. When he regained consciousness, he was bleeding profusely, and requested her to shift him to hospital. She shifted him to a private hospital in Tilaknagar, but refused to return the severed part, which she threw into a drain.

Sayeeda, a resident of BTM Layout, was practising at Miswak Dental Clinic in Koramangala, and the victim in Mysuru.

Unhappy with the victim marrying another woman, Sayeeda sought revenge. Her intention was that he should not have conjugal relations with his wife.

With charges being proved after an 11-year trial, Sessions Judge Vidyadhar Shirahatti on December 11, 2019, sentenced Dr Sayeeda to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000.

After hearing arguments, the judge said the accused did not intend to murder the victim, but did have knowledge of the consequences of amputating the penis, as she was a dentist. “Prosecution has clearly proved that the accused had knowledge as well as intention to commit murder. Hence, the accused is liable to be convicted, since evidence placed by the prosecution disclosed that the accused had committed the heinous crime and he (victim) made to become futile, by chopping his penis. As a result, he has lost his marital life...,” the judge noted.

The judge also directed Sayeeda to pay compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the victim, who lost his marital life and suffered mental agony. “If the accused does not pay, it should be recovered from the accused or from her property,” the judge ordered.

The judge has also given liberty to the victim to approach the appropriate authority, seeking compensation under the Victim Compensation Scheme formed by the state government.

Sayeeda pleaded innocence and requested a lenient view, saying she has a 7-year-old daughter, and there was no one to take care of her. But the prosecution pressed for maximum punishment, saying she committed the offence despite knowing the consequences.

During investigations, officials had recovered the victim’s clothes and blood-stained surgical blade from the house of the accused, but not the severed part of the body. However, the court considered the medical evidence.

According to the investigation, the accused and victim were residing in the same locality in Mysuru and were at one time in love with each other. It is alleged that Sayeeda had herself asked the victim to marry another woman, as her father had not agreed to their marriage as they belong to different castes, and she suffered from cancer. He had got married six months prior to the incident. Sayeeda had invited him to her clinic on the pretext of discussing her cancer and committed the offence.