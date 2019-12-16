Home Cities Bengaluru

Dentist gets 10 yrs in jail for bobbitising lover

Unhappy with the victim marrying another woman, she had sought revenge

Published: 16th December 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Stabbing, Chopped off
By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman dentist was convicted and sentenced by a city court for bobbitising (chopping the private part) of a male physician from Mysuru, after inviting him to her clinic in Koramangala, in Bengaluru.

The incident took place on November 29, 2008, in Koramangala police station limits. The accused, Dr Sayeeda Ameena Nahim, had invited the victim to her clinic and offered him soft drinks laced with sedatives. After he lost consciousness, she bobbitised him using a surgical blade. When he regained consciousness, he was bleeding profusely, and requested her to shift him to hospital. She shifted him to a private hospital in Tilaknagar, but refused to return the severed part, which she threw into a drain.

Sayeeda, a resident of BTM Layout, was practising at Miswak Dental Clinic in Koramangala, and the victim in Mysuru.

Unhappy with the victim marrying another woman, Sayeeda sought revenge. Her intention was that he should not have conjugal relations with his wife.

With charges being proved after an 11-year trial, Sessions Judge Vidyadhar Shirahatti on December 11, 2019, sentenced Dr Sayeeda to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000.

After hearing arguments, the judge said the accused did not intend to murder the victim, but did have knowledge of the consequences of amputating the penis, as she was a dentist. “Prosecution has clearly proved that the accused had knowledge as well as intention to commit murder. Hence, the accused is liable to be convicted, since evidence placed by the prosecution disclosed that the accused had committed the heinous crime and he (victim) made to become futile, by chopping his penis. As a result, he has lost his marital life...,” the judge noted.

The judge also directed Sayeeda to pay compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the victim, who lost his marital life and suffered mental agony. “If the accused does not pay, it should be recovered from the accused or from her property,” the judge ordered.

The judge has also given liberty to the victim to approach the appropriate authority, seeking compensation under the Victim Compensation Scheme formed by the state government.
Sayeeda pleaded innocence and requested a lenient view, saying she has a 7-year-old daughter, and there was no one to take care of her. But the prosecution pressed for maximum punishment, saying she committed the offence despite knowing the consequences.
During investigations, officials had recovered the victim’s clothes and blood-stained surgical blade from the house of the accused, but not the severed part of the body. However, the court considered the medical evidence.
According to the investigation, the accused and victim were residing in the same locality in Mysuru and were at one time in love with each other. It is alleged that Sayeeda had herself asked the victim to marry another woman, as her father had not agreed to their marriage as they belong to different castes, and she suffered from cancer. He had got married six months prior to the incident. Sayeeda had invited him to her clinic on the pretext of discussing her cancer and committed the offence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
woman dentist
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp