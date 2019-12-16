Don’t rubbish it! Hoskote Lake, a birders’ paradise, lost

Iffath Fathima By

BENGALURU: Hoskote Lake, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, is a large water body. And a bird hotspot too, but no longer. The lake has turned into a stinking bomb with continuous dumping of waste since the past five years.

The residents said that the authorities have done nothing to protect the lake since 2014. Numerous complaints to different agencies like the City Municipal Corporation (CMC), taluk administration and the minor irrigation department have had no effect, they said.

Balaji Ragotham, a lake volunteer said, “This lake is a huge water body. It was widely known for its clean water, the number of bird species and as a fishing zone. Every evening families would visit the scenic lake. Nobody comes now due to the garbage all around, which has even resulted in mosquito breeding. In fact, now it has become a place for the garbage dumpers who come daily during the wee hours so that nobody can catch them.”

Swaroop Bharadwaj, a resident of Hoskote, said, “This lake comes under the minor irrigation department and the jurisdiction belongs to the CMC. We have sent many complaints about garbage being dumped in the lake in the last five years, but both the department and the CMC are unmoved. We have even complained to the police to keep a watch on the miscreants who dump waste, and they too haven’t taken any action.”

The residents even carried out a study and sent a proposal to the departments concerned in 2016 to declare the lake area as a protected reserve as it hosts about 200 different species of birds. A proposal was even made to fence the lake boundary.

Rakesh H S, another resident, said that the lake volunteers and residents carry out cleaning drives every week. They even have planted 1,000 saplings across the lake. But despite their efforts, the lake is in a pathetic state due to garbage-dumping, he said.

Speaking to TNIE, Nisar Ahmed, CMC Commissioner, said, “The lake comes under the minor irrigation department. We have informed them and urged them to check on the regular dumping. We have even brought this to the notice of the the Tahsildar. They might do a spot inspection soon.”

