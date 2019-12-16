Home Cities Bengaluru

Don’t rubbish it! Hoskote Lake, a birders’ paradise, lost

The residents said that the authorities have done nothing to protect the lake since 2014.

Published: 16th December 2019 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Hoskote Lake has turned into a garbage dump | Express

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hoskote Lake, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, is a large water body. And a bird hotspot too, but no longer. The lake has turned into a stinking bomb with continuous dumping of waste since the past five years.
The residents said that the authorities have done nothing to protect the lake since 2014. Numerous complaints to different agencies like the City Municipal Corporation (CMC), taluk administration and the minor irrigation department have had no effect, they said.

Balaji Ragotham, a lake volunteer said, “This lake is a huge water body. It was widely known for its clean water, the number of bird species and as a fishing zone. Every evening families would visit the scenic lake. Nobody comes now due to the garbage all around, which has even resulted in mosquito breeding. In fact, now it has become a place for the garbage dumpers who come daily during the wee hours so that nobody can catch them.”

Swaroop Bharadwaj, a resident of Hoskote, said, “This lake comes under the minor irrigation department and the jurisdiction belongs to the CMC. We have sent many complaints about garbage being dumped in the lake in the last five years, but both the department and the CMC are unmoved. We have even complained to the police to keep a watch on the miscreants who dump waste, and they too haven’t taken any action.”

The residents even carried out a study and sent a proposal to the departments concerned in 2016 to declare the lake area as a protected reserve as it hosts about 200 different species of birds. A proposal was even made to fence the lake boundary.

Rakesh H S, another resident, said that the lake volunteers and residents carry out cleaning drives every week. They even have planted 1,000 saplings across the lake. But despite their efforts, the lake is in a pathetic state due to garbage-dumping, he said.

Speaking to TNIE, Nisar Ahmed, CMC Commissioner, said, “The lake comes under the minor irrigation department. We have informed them and urged them to check on the regular dumping. We have even brought this to the notice of the the Tahsildar. They might do a spot inspection soon.”
Students clean Halasuru Lake: City Express

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hoskote Lake
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp