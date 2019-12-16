Home Cities Bengaluru

Drink-drive check blows up in cops’ faces

Four policemen fall into trap, caught red-handed while using fake alcometers, demanding money from motorists.

Published: 16th December 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

drunk-drive, traffic rules

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was like any drink-and-drive check. Four traffic cops asked the motorists to blow into the alcometer. But the people who were caught were not the motorists but cops themselves!  No, they were not drunk nor were they driving. In fact, they were caught red-handed by their senior officers.
The four were allegedly misusing their power and extorting money from motorists driving under the influence of alcohol, using alcometers not issued by the police department.

Assistant Sub Inspector Muniyappa and constables Gangaraj, Nagaraj and Harsha, all attached to Ashoknagar traffic police, have been suspended since.
Police said that the senior officers had received several complaints of traffic policemen extorting money from drunk drivers.
To crack down on such staff, a special team was formed to look into such cases. On Saturday night, the team got to know that a team of policemen was extorting money from motorists near Srinivagilu Junction in Ashoknagar traffic police station limits.

“The officers sent private parties as commuters to catch the officers red-handed. The four policemen who were in uniform stopped them and asked them to blow into the alcometer. Then the police told them that their vehicle would be seized and they would have to a pay a penalty of Rs. 15,000 in the court. They also offered them a ‘solution’:  that they can pay a few thousands of rupees on the spot or transfer money through Paytm. Only when the senior officers intervened, they realised that they were trapped. It was found that the errant policemen had bought an alcometer for the purpose,” the police said.

“All the four have been suspended pending departmental inquiry and a criminal case has been filed against them in Viveknagar police station. It is learnt that they were doing it since the last few months,” the police added.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanthegowda, who supervised the operation, appealed to the public to pass on information to senior officers if they suspect that traffic police are extorting money from the public during drink-and-drive checks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp