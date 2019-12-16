Plogging drive gives Bengaluru a cleaner look

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 500 Intel India employees gathered at 10 locations across Bengaluru in the morning of December 14 to participate in a ‘plogging’ event as part of their employee volunteering programme, Intel Involved.

Organised in collaboration with non-profit organisation, Let’s Be The Change, the event had the support of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and the Bengaluru City Police.

Armed with reusable trash bags, gloves and masks, the volunteers jogged or walked while picking up garbage and cleaned up neighbourhoods in Bellandur, HSR Layout, Hebbal, Whitefield, Varthur, Doddanekundi, Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Koramangala and Indiranagar.

Volunteers in each area picked up dry, recyclable waste including plastic, paper, cardboard, cartons, glass bottles and aluminium cans, collecting a total of over 4,000 cubic ft. of garbage from the streets of Bengaluru.