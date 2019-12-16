Sandalwood director accused of extortion

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A criminal case has been filed against Kannada film director Prashant Raj, his brother Naveen Raj and paternal uncle Nagaraj MP, by his mother-in-law for allegedly extorting Rs10 lakh cash and 542 g of gold on the pretext of helping her.

Prashant has directed films like ‘Orange’ and ‘Zoom’.

The trio had allegedly promised her that they will get her son, who was arrested by the CCB police, released soon.

Girijamma, a resident of Annasandrapalya, has filed the complaint with the HAL police.

Police said Girijamma’s son Abhilash was arrested by the CCB on November 20 on the charge of extorting money from builders and realtors claiming to be a CBI officer. Meanwhile, Prashant and the other accused approached Girijamma and allegedly asked her for Rs 20 lakh to get her son out.

Girijamma arranged Rs 10 lakh and also gave 542 g of gold jewels to them on November 22.



“When she called them two days later, they allegedly sought Rs 15 lakh more. As she did not have the money, she asked them to return the Rs 10 lakh and also the gold given to them. But Prashant allegedly threatened her of dire consequences if she failed to give Rs 15 lakh. Again on November 29, he allegedly contacted her and demanded money and when she refused and asked her money back, he threatened her that IT and ED officials will raid her house if he is not paid the money. Hence, she filed a complaint with us and we have booked the trio for criminal conspiracy and extortion,” the police said.

The accused are absconding and the police are on the lookout for them. Meanwhile, the police are also not ruling out the possibility of family problems behind the woman complaining.

“Both the complainant and the accused are relatives and appears that there was family dispute between them. However, we are trying to establish exchange of cash and gold between them and take further action,” the police added.