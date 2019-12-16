Home Cities Bengaluru

Sandalwood director accused of extortion

The trio had allegedly promised her that they will get her son, who was arrested by the CCB police, released soon.

Published: 16th December 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Kannada film director Prashant Raj

Kannada film director Prashant Raj

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A criminal case has been filed against Kannada film director Prashant Raj, his brother Naveen Raj and paternal uncle Nagaraj MP, by his mother-in-law for allegedly extorting Rs10 lakh cash and 542 g of gold on the pretext of helping her.

Prashant has directed films like ‘Orange’ and ‘Zoom’.

The trio had allegedly promised her that they will get her son, who was arrested by the CCB police, released soon.

Girijamma, a resident of Annasandrapalya, has filed the complaint with the HAL police.  
Police said Girijamma’s son Abhilash was arrested by the CCB on November 20 on the charge of  extorting money from builders and realtors claiming to be a CBI officer. Meanwhile, Prashant and the other accused approached Girijamma and allegedly asked her for Rs 20 lakh to get her son out.  
Girijamma arranged Rs 10 lakh and also gave 542 g of gold jewels to them on November 22.


“When she called them two days later, they allegedly sought Rs 15 lakh more. As she did not have the money, she asked them to return the Rs 10 lakh and also the gold given to them. But Prashant allegedly threatened her of dire consequences if she failed to give Rs 15 lakh. Again on November 29, he allegedly contacted her and demanded money and when she refused and asked her money back, he threatened her that IT and ED officials will raid her house if he is not paid the money. Hence, she filed a complaint with us and we have booked the trio for criminal conspiracy and extortion,” the police said.
The accused are absconding and the police are on the lookout for them. Meanwhile, the police are also not ruling out the possibility of family problems behind the woman complaining.

“Both the complainant and the accused are relatives and appears that there was family dispute between them. However, we are trying to establish exchange of cash and gold between them and take further action,” the police added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prashant Raj Kannada film director
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp