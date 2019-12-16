Home Cities Bengaluru

Size of Civic Amenity sites being cut in KG Layout: Allottees

In one of the sectors of the layout, 15,202 sqmt civic amenity site had been reduced to 3,852 sqmt in latest map

Published: 16th December 2019 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 06:16 AM

Allottees are being charged according to the maps released recently | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Adding to their list of woes, many allottees of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) site are now upset over the significant reduction effected in the spaces earmarked for Civic Amenity (CA) sites. The maps pertaining to the layout released recently by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) show a stark difference between spaces allotted to them and the maps released earlier. Allottees are being charged according to the maps released recently as it’s being used as proof of their contention.

CA sites refer to spaces where parks, bus stops, post offices, libraries and other spaces for common welfare are put in place. They are allotted in the ratio of 45 (CA): 55 (developed sites) at BDA Layouts across the city.

Speaking to TNIE, N Nikhil, Additional Secretary of NPKL Open Forum — an association of the allottees — said the group has also met BDA Commissioner and represented the issue of reduced CA space across all the nine blocks of the layout. While showing the maps released in 2018 and the one released recently, he pointed out that in Sector D of Block IV, a site for 15,202 sqmt had been reduced to 3,852 sqmt in the latest map. “This is a very big difference. In the case of another CA site in the Block, the reduction effected was less as 17,074 sqmt had been reduced to 11,164 sqmt,” he added.

The ‘Transportation CA site’ which was supposed to come just in front of the upcoming Challaghatta Metro depot and station, has just been removed in the new map, Nikhil revealed.
Another member from the forum (who requested anonymity) said that the site owners were not taken into confidence when bringing in such drastic changes. “This is a clear violation of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority rules which makes it mandatory for two-third of allottees to give their consent before any changes are effected in any layout,” he added.

These sites are crucial to improve the quality of life in the case of large numbers residing together, the member added.
Despite repeated calls, there was no response from the BDA Commissioner, the Engineer Member as well as the engineers in charge of the layout.

TAGS
Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout Civic Amenity
