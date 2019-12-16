Home Cities Bengaluru

Trash hunt: Students go on a cleaning drive at Halasuru lake

The students were divided into three groups (lake cleaning, tree plantation and garbage disposal) in order to clean in and around the lake.

Published: 16th December 2019 12:22 AM

Students remove weeds and pick up trash at Halasuru lake  Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While some lakes are being rejuvenated in the city, many of them are still facing garbage issues. Halasuru lake was an example, but not anymore.
Hundreds of students from the Center for Management Studies, Jain (Deemed to be University), who are a part of the NGO, Yuva Ignited Minds, along with Students for Development, organised a cleaning drive at the lake on Saturday. “The lake had weeds and plastic wastes. One portion of the lake looked like a lawn. We wanted to bring back the beauty of Halasuru lake,” says Jigar Ranka, a third-year management student and president, Yuva Ignited Minds.

The students were divided into three groups (lake cleaning, tree plantation and garbage disposal) in order to clean in and around the lake. The lake cleaning drive was also attended by M Goutham Kumar, Mayor of Bengaluru, BBMP; V Ramprasad, co-founder, Friends of Lakes, and Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, chairperson, Adamya Chetana.

Fifty two saplings were planted under Tejaswini’s guidance. The Karnataka Civil Defence dispatched a boat with two supervisors and four students were sent along with them in the lake for cleaning. “It’s amazing to see youngsters working towards the betterment of the environment,” she said.
Goutham added that the world will reach new heights if we have all the youth joining forces and working together in the same manner and coming up with environmental initiatives.

