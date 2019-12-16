Home Cities Bengaluru

Yoga a solution for General Anxiety Disorder: Survey

With 40 experts across the country approving the findings, Dr Pooja Mori, junior scientific officer, NIMHANS Integrated Centre for Yoga, developed a yoga module that to help treat patients with GAD.

Published: 16th December 2019 02:33 AM

By Iffath Fathima
BENGALURU: While yoga is known as a physical, mental and spiritual practice, a two-year research by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) on its benefits on patients with General Anxiety Disorder (GAD) shows that it helps treat anxiety. With 40 experts across the country approving the findings, Dr Pooja Mori, junior scientific officer, NIMHANS Integrated Centre for Yoga, developed a yoga module that to help treat patients with GAD.

Speaking to TNIE about GAD, Dr Mori said, “Some symptoms include excessive worrying, restlessness, irritability, emotional distress, trembling, sweating and lack of concentration. In other countries, it has been proved that yoga helps treat patients with anxiety. I wanted to research this myself to make a yoga module for GAD patients. After two years of research, after speaking to some yoga experts, I developed the module. Patients are advised to practise yoga daily for an hour.”

Manu(name changed), a 24-year-old who works as a business development executive said that he dealt with a lot of work pressure, after which he started showing symptoms of GAD. When things started getting out of control, he visited NIMHANS. Manu was given medication for a month but his condition did not improve and he was asked to participate in the yoga session. Just 10 days into the session, his condition improved by 70%. “I don’t feel like I have anxiety anymore. I do not feel worried and can sleep peacefully,” he added.
In another case, 38-year-old Sheetal (name changed), who works as a software engineer, also dealt with similar symptoms. However, after attending the sessions for 10 days, she felt a considerable improvement.
Dr Shivarama Varambally, professor of Psychiatry and head of NIMHANS Integrated Centre for Yoga said they will carry out a project, where they will study and treat 20 GAD patients in the next six months with yoga. The survey will be put up on a public portal.

