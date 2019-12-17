Home Cities Bengaluru

4-year-old run over by school bus

Boy was crossing the road and the driver, who fled after the incid did not notice him

Published: 17th December 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Sheer negligence has cost yet another young life. A toddler was crushed to death when the driver of a school bus which dropped him home failed to realise that the four-year-old was crossing the road in the front of the vehicle at Huskur Gate on Monday.The school bus did not have an attender, neither did its 42-year-old driver Chennappa wait to ensure that the child cross the road safely, police said.

The tragedy occurred around 12.45 pm when Deekshith got down. He was crossing the road in front of the bus while two other children who too alighted with him crossed the road from behind the vehicle. The driver reportedly assumed that Deekshith was with the other kids and started moving, running over the little boy. He died on the spot, police said.

Deeshith, son of Yamanurappa and Suneetha, had joined lower kindergarten (LKG) of St Peter’s School in Kammasandra near Electronic City in June. The kid’s family hails from Lingasuru in Raichur district. 
Hebbagodi police who are investigating the case said the bus driver, a resident of Nelamangala, fled the scene with the vehicle soon after the  tragedy, but later surrendered at the police station.

A grief-stricken Yamanurappa, who works as a mason at a construction site, said Deekshith was the older of his two children. He has a one-year-old daughter. The three-year-old school belongs to Muniraju, a local. 

Locals hold protest
The grieving parents and other local residents staged a protest at the school demanding immediate action against its management for the negligence. The driver who noticed the boy lying in a pool of blood, ran away from the spot instead of rushing him to a hospital, they said. When The New Indian Express contacted, Muniraju refused to speak about the incident. 

Prakash V, a local resident said, “the boy could have been taken to hospital immediately after the driver and some locals noticed the incident. When I reached the spot it was almost half an hour and the police reached 45 minutes after the incident. So no one bothered to rush the boy for first aid. Instead, they were alerting his parents and the police, while some others were busy recording the incident on their mobile phones.”

Sad past 

June 2019 
Three-year-old Jeevitha R, who was standing in front of her house at Doddammanagunde was fatally knocked down by a passing school bus. 

June 2019
Six-year-old Chintan Ramesh Magadum was ran over by his school bus at RR Nagar on Mysuru road. The driver ran away, but was arrested a day later.

September 2017
Three students of Banashankari’s Little Angels School were injured when a parked bus lurched forward and knocked them down.

June 2017
A four-year-old girl died after her school bus knocked her down near her home at Nelamanangala. The police arrested the bus driver Basavaraj.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp