4-year-old run over by school bus

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sheer negligence has cost yet another young life. A toddler was crushed to death when the driver of a school bus which dropped him home failed to realise that the four-year-old was crossing the road in the front of the vehicle at Huskur Gate on Monday.The school bus did not have an attender, neither did its 42-year-old driver Chennappa wait to ensure that the child cross the road safely, police said.

The tragedy occurred around 12.45 pm when Deekshith got down. He was crossing the road in front of the bus while two other children who too alighted with him crossed the road from behind the vehicle. The driver reportedly assumed that Deekshith was with the other kids and started moving, running over the little boy. He died on the spot, police said.

Deeshith, son of Yamanurappa and Suneetha, had joined lower kindergarten (LKG) of St Peter’s School in Kammasandra near Electronic City in June. The kid’s family hails from Lingasuru in Raichur district.

Hebbagodi police who are investigating the case said the bus driver, a resident of Nelamangala, fled the scene with the vehicle soon after the tragedy, but later surrendered at the police station.

A grief-stricken Yamanurappa, who works as a mason at a construction site, said Deekshith was the older of his two children. He has a one-year-old daughter. The three-year-old school belongs to Muniraju, a local.

Locals hold protest

The grieving parents and other local residents staged a protest at the school demanding immediate action against its management for the negligence. The driver who noticed the boy lying in a pool of blood, ran away from the spot instead of rushing him to a hospital, they said. When The New Indian Express contacted, Muniraju refused to speak about the incident.

Prakash V, a local resident said, “the boy could have been taken to hospital immediately after the driver and some locals noticed the incident. When I reached the spot it was almost half an hour and the police reached 45 minutes after the incident. So no one bothered to rush the boy for first aid. Instead, they were alerting his parents and the police, while some others were busy recording the incident on their mobile phones.”

Sad past

June 2019

Three-year-old Jeevitha R, who was standing in front of her house at Doddammanagunde was fatally knocked down by a passing school bus.

June 2019

Six-year-old Chintan Ramesh Magadum was ran over by his school bus at RR Nagar on Mysuru road. The driver ran away, but was arrested a day later.

September 2017

Three students of Banashankari’s Little Angels School were injured when a parked bus lurched forward and knocked them down.

June 2017

A four-year-old girl died after her school bus knocked her down near her home at Nelamanangala. The police arrested the bus driver Basavaraj.