50-acre garden at Jnanabharathi soon

Bangalore University’s Jnanabharathi campus will soon house a botanical garden on 50 acres. But in doing so it will lose some of its green cover. 

Published: 17th December 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bangalore University’s Jnanabharathi campus will soon house a botanical garden on 50 acres. But in doing so it will lose some of its green cover. While the varieties of plants that will planted in the garden are yet to be decided, BU Vice Chancellor K R Venugopal said about 2,000 eucalyptus trees are being axed to make way for 10,000 plants. 

He was addressing mediapersons at the launch of the centenary celebrations of the Botany Department at BU. A similar event was held by Bengaluru Central University on September 12,  where Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was the guest.However, Venugopal termed that event “symbolic”, and said the BU has planned an event for the centenary as well “owing to demand by the alumni association”. The Rotary Club and the alumni association will taking care of the expenses, he said.

Emphasising that the department is part of BU, Head of Department of Botany Department Prof T G Umesh said there has been a consistent demand for the course and at present, 240 students are in PG, MPhil and PhD students on the Jnanabharathi campus. “The post-graduate programme is running on full strength -- 60 students, which includes 10 super-annuary students who are given a seat based on certain quotas like defence,” he said.

Prof Venugopal said apart from the 50 acres at the Jnana Bharathi Campus earmarked for the “medicinal botanical garden” at the Jnanabharathi Campus, the Botany Department will get a glasshouse.

CENTENARY CELEBRATIONS 
As part of the 100-year celebration of the Botany Department, Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, Charles Lobo will inaugurate a special postal envelope on the occasion. The celebrations will be held on December 19 and 20.

