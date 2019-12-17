Art lovers have a splash with colour

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The weekend turned out to be a jovial one as more than 20,000 Bengalureans attended the second edition of Itsy Bitsy Carnival at Shankaraa Foundation, Kanakapura Road. From music, art and craft workshop to jewellery stores, the carnival had something for everybody.

There were artists from different countries like Australia, United Kingdom etc, who demonstrated their art form. Joseph Thompson from Australia said he came to India just to attend the carnival. “I am here to demonstrate paintings through different paint materials.

I see a lot of interesting stuff at the carnival, especially Indian art on colourful faces with beautiful features,” said Thompson, who has been an artist for 30 years. Though the carnival was aimed towards children, there was no stopping elderly people from having fun. More than 40 art and craft master classes took place, which ranged from calligraphy, pottery, wood stain decor, etc.

One of the sections at the carnival was completely dedicated to Christmas celebrations, where a huge Christmas tree was decorated with Santa on his sofa in front, and children queuing up to take a photo with him. The little ones danced to the music while a few decided to get their face painted. Varsha Nair and Vivek Wagh from Whartever, who took a live painting session, said, “We are from Mumbai and have travelled here for the carnival. We were part of the first edition too.

Today, we are painting something live and have left some white space, where visitors can draw their takeaways from the fest.”When it started in 2004 by Rashmi and Harish Closepet, the aim of Itsy Bitsy was to provide employment to rural women. The couple, who stayed in Australia for more than 10 years, returned to India for this project.