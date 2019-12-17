Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP does realty check on tax evasion

Civic body assessing properties in Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and Byatarayanapura

Published: 17th December 2019 06:47 AM

Mayor M Goutham Kumar speaks during the National Safai Karmachari Commission meet, in Bengaluru on Monday | Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to tighten the noose on property tax defaulters. In its efforts, it has started assessing properties in Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and Byatarayanapura. The BBMP is preparing a report of defaulters by assessing each property on ground. The civic body said it will then take legal action against the tax defaulters. Mayor M Goutham Kumar said legal opinions are being taken to ascertain if FIRs can be registered against tax defaulters. 

Speaking to media on the sidelines of a National Safai Karmachari Commission meeting attended by its member Jagadish Hiremani at the BBMP head office on Monday, the mayor said discussions are still on the matter. A senior BBMP official said tax evasion is high in places where a large number of tech firms and upscale commercial and apartment complexes are located. On the logic behind the selection of the areas, he said as they are newly developed, assessment of the properties is easier there. The official added that checks are being carried not just on buildings, but also on vacant sites. 

The mayor said the tax evasion could be to the tune Rs 1000-1700 crore. Directions are issued to the lowest level officers to assess the properties. It has been found that many properties are not even registered under B-Khata. Some defaulters have been slapped notices, he said.

Apart from officials, pourakarmikas and heads of unions participated in the meeting. In addition to giving suggestions on what needs to be done to address their plight, the pourakarmikas also accused officials of misappropriation of funds.Hiremani said orders have been issued to file FIRs against BBMP and contractors in cases where norms related to pourakarmikas were flouted.“Contractors have also threatened me,” he added.

