Bengaluru’s Sakala ranking up, but little to cheer about

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Yadgir, Chikkaballapura and Udupi are the top three districts in Sakala performance, for the month of November in 2019. Bengaluru Urban moved up from 30th to 29th position, Vijayapura performed the worst and Koppal sunk to 28th from 27th in October. Minister Suresh Kumar released the performance report of Sakala for the months of October and November and recognised the top-performing districts and taluks.

As per the report, “Increase in overdue receipts is due to pendency from Urban Development Department. In the month of October, it had 1,349 pending applications, which increased to 6,901 in November.” The top performing taluks for November were Gudibanda in Chikkaballapura, Turuvekere in Tumakuru and Karwar in Uttara Kannada. The worst performing were Harapanahalli in Ballari, Yelahanka in Bengaluru Urban and Yelburga in Koppal.

“I have asked Chief Minister Yediyurappa to bring Sakala services under the secretariat and he has responded positively. Timely delivery of services through Sakala must happen and rejections should not happen ideally. There were 23,51,728 receipts in October and 21,68,068 in November of which 24,02,861 and 22,35,357 were disposed respectively. Pending cases to be disposed of were 14,307 and 20,601 in each month,” Minister for Sakala Suresh Kumar said.

He added that the Sakala home service started in Dasarahalli constituency called ‘Janasevakas’ will be extended to Bommanahalli, Rajajinagar, and Mahadevapura soon. As per the report, departments with the highest defaulters who habitually fail to receive applications or provide service are Health and Family Welfare, Department of Public Instruction, Inspector General of Registration and Stamps, Food and Civil Supplies and BESCOM.

Districts with highest rejection rate for November

Bidar

Ramanagara

Koppal

Districts with most delay in disposal

Bengaluru urban

Vijayapura

Belagavi

Mysuru

Tumakuru

Departments with most delay in disposal

Revenue department

Home department

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

Transport