CAA  rocks Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act may have disrupted life hundreds of miles away, but the issue strikes a chord with B’lureans too

I am unhappy with the course of events that have unfolded. I hate the blatant discrimination against Muslims. It is ridiculous, unconstitutional and against the very idea of this nation. I dread that this can cause more religious conflict.

— Priyankur Nandy, Founder of Make Someone Smile (NGO)

CAA is clearly typecasting everybody in the country according to their religion, which is problematic. It is also divisive. It is an anti-Indian policy that welcomes every religion but Islam. This goes against the foundation of a secular nation. It’s driven by a Hindutva agenda, and is unconstitutional and anti-national. There is a clear manipulation of the Constitution going on. The NRC is anti-poor and anti-marginalised, while CAA brings in anti-Muslim element to the citizenship debate. — Chetan Kumar, actor and activist

I hail from upper Assam, and I can understand why there is so much unrest in the state over this issue. CAA violates all fundamental values and spreads the wings of ‘Hindutva’ in this so-called secular country. This unconstitutional act also shreds the provisions in the Constitution that guarantee citizens’ right to equality. One could say this is the first successful attempt, by statute, to exclude Muslims from the possibility of amnesty and Indian citizenship. The government has made it clear that it is willing to ignore the Muslim community.— Taheera Sheikh, social activist and model

As a person who hails from Shillong, I feel threatened not by the fact that this bill gives citizenship to an immigrant but that it threatens our existence as tribals. It can affect the whole demography, and we may, in fact, become a minority in our own state. It threatens the economy and our identity. The whole existence of being a tribal may just become a folktale by the end of the decade.

The government cannot accept that we are having mature protests, and hence it is using an iron hand by shutting down the internet and not letting us protest. India is a democratic country, so why take away our rights? Why pass bills so quickly without giving a second thought to how ugly the consequences can be?

— Luella B Sohtun, entrepreneur

As per Assam Accord 1985,

only foreigners who had entered Assam before March 25, 1971, were to be given citizenship (CAA shifts the cut-off date to December 2014). Except the NRC, which was exercised a few years ago without much result, not much was done. Illegal immigrants have been entering Assam for over 40 years. BJP promised to send back illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. But CAA does the opposite and also adds a religious angle. Bangladeshis come for a better livelihood, not because of persecution, as BJP says. People from the North-East are not against Hindus, Muslims or Bengalis. We are against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. We are fighting to safeguard our culture against the threat of becoming minorities in our own state.

— Dhiraj Talukdar, advisor and former general secy, Assam Society of Bangalore

A mechanism to provide protection to the persecuted minorities from the three Islamic countries and where these groups have been subjected to atrocities, was long overdue. The CAA addresses a longstanding problem. However, I wish that given the sensitivities involved, the government had conducted prior discussions with relevant stakeholders and taken them into confidence – especially the North-East, which is up in arms for worries about cultural and linguistic subjugation. I don’t endorse others in different cities, especially those who are taking law into their hands and harming public property and life for political reasons, especially since the Act doesn’t affect anyone who is an Indian citizen. A healing touch, dialogue and convincing, and not combat, is need of the hour. It is still not too late and the government must set this process moving. — Dr Vikram Sampath, author and historian

