Citizenship Act: Don’t bring such issues to Bengaluru, says top cop

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: City Commissioner of Police Bhaskar Rao has appealed to people to not take law in their hands in the name of protesting against the Citizen (Amendment) Act (CAA). Speaking to TNIE, the Commissioner said that he would “take strict action against law violators,” he said.

“Do not try to bring the issues of North-East or Delhi on the streets of Bengaluru. This is a peaceful city and people from all over India and outside the country live and work here in harmony.

Any effort to disrupt the social fabric of the city will be dealt with harshly. We will take strict action against law violators and rumour mongers,” said the Commissioner. Rao also appealed to students and asked them to “not get swayed by emotions.”.

On Sunday, more than 2,000 people had gathered at the Town Hall to protest against the CAA. On Monday, around 800 protesters, who had gathered at the same venue were sent back by the police for not taking police permission to protest.

“Those found protesting without police permission will be legally dealt with because they have purposefully tried to disrupt peace and harmony. People from other states have come to Bengaluru to eke out a living for themselves and live with each other peacefully. There will be zero tolerance towards those, who break that peace,” added Rao, on a stern note.

One-way train from B’luru to Howrah today

Bengaluru: Two special trains will be run from Karnataka to Howrah to clear the rush of stranded passengers at stations due to cancellation of trains in the last few days destined for stations in Assam and Howrah due to ongoing unrest there. One Superfast Express will run

from Bengaluru on Tuesday while another will run from Mysuru via Bengaluru on Wednesday.