City students demand action against cops over ‘atrocities’  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students of various colleges, under the banner of All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), held a public protest in the city on Monday, condemning atrocities by the Delhi police during a protest by students at JMI, BHU, AMU.

“On the pretext of violence by some fringe elements, the police barged into the campus and fired on protesting students. Many have suffered bullet injuries and are being taken to hospital. This marks a black day in the history of students’ movements,” said the protesters who demanded “action on police personnel responsible for the ghastly attack.”