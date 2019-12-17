Home Cities Bengaluru

Clear HC basement of offices, pleads advocate 

This is a huge inconvenience and causing hazardous health issues to those who are exposed to a suffocating environment, the petitioner claimed. 

Published: 17th December 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A practising advocate moved the Karnataka High Court and filed a public interest litigation seeking directions to the authorities concerned to clear the basement area of the High Court building in the city, of all office branches. While hearing the petition filed by L Ramesh Naik, the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur, asked the registry to post the matter along with other petitions questioning the construction of annexe building of the court in place of old election commission office. 

Making Chief Secretary, BBMP and Registrar (administration) of high court as respondents, the petitioner contended that most of the employees of the HC have been working for more than decades in the basement and lakhs of cases records are stored there. This is a huge inconvenience and causing hazardous health issues to those who are exposed to a suffocating environment, the petitioner claimed. 

“Continuing to allow employees to work from the basement of the building, is violation of Article 21 of the Constitution of India. The basement should be used only for parking of vehicles. Hence, it is the violation of Rule 18 of the BBMP Building By-Laws. Apart from a suffocating atmosphere, there is a chance of natural and man-made risk of fire,” the petitioner said.

Contempt notice to daily for ‘false report’
Bengaluru: The Karnataka HC on Monday initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against a local English daily for publishing a “false report” on the judiciary. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur issued showcause notice to the editor and publisher of the daily for its report -- Rs 9 crore seized in raid on judge.

The bench said, “Prima facie, the report intends to scandalise the court. False report will affect the administration of justice and morale of judicial officers. The Registrar General should file formal application seeking to initiate contempt of court action against the editor and publisher,” the bench said while asking the Advocate General to assist the court in the matter posted for hearing on December 20, 2019. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp