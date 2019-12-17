Clear HC basement of offices, pleads advocate 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A practising advocate moved the Karnataka High Court and filed a public interest litigation seeking directions to the authorities concerned to clear the basement area of the High Court building in the city, of all office branches. While hearing the petition filed by L Ramesh Naik, the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur, asked the registry to post the matter along with other petitions questioning the construction of annexe building of the court in place of old election commission office.

Making Chief Secretary, BBMP and Registrar (administration) of high court as respondents, the petitioner contended that most of the employees of the HC have been working for more than decades in the basement and lakhs of cases records are stored there. This is a huge inconvenience and causing hazardous health issues to those who are exposed to a suffocating environment, the petitioner claimed.

“Continuing to allow employees to work from the basement of the building, is violation of Article 21 of the Constitution of India. The basement should be used only for parking of vehicles. Hence, it is the violation of Rule 18 of the BBMP Building By-Laws. Apart from a suffocating atmosphere, there is a chance of natural and man-made risk of fire,” the petitioner said.

Contempt notice to daily for ‘false report’

Bengaluru: The Karnataka HC on Monday initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against a local English daily for publishing a “false report” on the judiciary. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur issued showcause notice to the editor and publisher of the daily for its report -- Rs 9 crore seized in raid on judge.

The bench said, “Prima facie, the report intends to scandalise the court. False report will affect the administration of justice and morale of judicial officers. The Registrar General should file formal application seeking to initiate contempt of court action against the editor and publisher,” the bench said while asking the Advocate General to assist the court in the matter posted for hearing on December 20, 2019.